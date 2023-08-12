Chhattisgarh: Veteran tribal leader and loyalist Arvind Netam quits Congress, forms new party

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Veteran tribal leader and loyalist Arvind Netam quits Congress

In a major setback for Congress, the veteran tribal leader Arvind Netam has submitted his resignation from the primary membership of the party. The latest move comes as another political substance, led by the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, plans to start and participate in the November assembly polls, a former minister and prominent tribal leader has for quite some time been related with the Congress party and had a significant impact in addressing tribal interests. The new party, led by the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, plans to offer a stage for tribal communities to voice their concerns and aspirations.

Arvind Netam quits top post

Arvind Netam said on Thursday that he has left the Congress as he was profoundly frustrated by how tribal leaders were neglected by the party. He said Rahul Gandhi, who was the Congress president during the 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, had over and again guaranteed tribals of implementing PESA - Panchayat (Expansion to Scheduled Areas) Act - in the state however his government disabled the regulation with poor implementation.

“I tendered my resignation on August 9, on World Tribal Day, after giving a long thought because the same day, the state government weakened PESA – that gives the community (tribal) the rights over ‘jal, jungle, jameen (water, forest and land)’. This resignation is a form of protest. There are several other reasons,” he told PTI.

With assembly elections in Chhattisgarh likely by year end, tribal outfit Sarva Adivasi Samaj (SAS) led by Netam has decided to contest in 50 of the 90 seats in the state, he said. Netam said they will in any case field their candidates in 30 reserved constituencies. “We will also fight in 20 seats where tribals have a big swing on the mandate,” he said.

The tribal leader, who is in his 70s, said his outfit will invite candidates from other communities as well. SAS is yet to be enlisted as a political party. Over the scope of alliances, Netam said that he was in talks with CPI, CPM, BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) and Gondwana Gantantra Party yet there has been no communication with Janta Congress Chhattisgarh Janta Congress (J), founded by former chief minister Ajit Jogi. He likewise denied forming a tie-up with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP (Aam Aadmi Party).

