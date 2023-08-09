PM Modi to hold meetings with 46 NDA MPs of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh today

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with 46 MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Wednesday as part of preparations for next year’s Lok Sabha polls. According to sources, the meeting will also be attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM Modi is holding a meeting between July 31 and August 10 with NDA MPs from various States and Union Territories in the national capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister held meetings with the NDA MPs from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Goa. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Bhagwat Karad, Bharati Pawar and Manoj Kotak were host ministers.

PM is holding cluster-wise meetings

The Prime Minister is holding cluster-wise meetings with NDA MPs from different states to bolster the lawmakers' confidence ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier on Monday, August 7, the Prime Minister held a meeting with NDA MPs from eight northeastern states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim. So far, PM Modi has conducted six cluster meetings with NDA MPs from different states. The fifth such meeting was held with MPs from Bihar, being seen as a crucial state for BJP-led NDA. Six meetings were held with NDA MPs from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

NDA's 25-year journey has been unprecedented: PM Modi

The first meeting was with NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand, and Brij region, with PM Modi asking them to maximise their ties with people, tell them of government policies, stay grounded, and prioritise grassroots programmes. The Prime Minister also met with NDA MPs from West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, saying that the alliance's 25-year journey has been unprecedented, and the NDA plans to continue it.

