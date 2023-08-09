Chhattisgarh election 2023: BSP releases list of 9 candidates for upcoming assembly polls, check names here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former UP chief minister and BSP national president Mayawati

Three months ahead of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday announced its candidates, according to a state party leader.

In the first phase, the names of candidates for 9 assembly seats have been announced. In this, the BSP has again given tickets to 2 MLAs. Jaijaipur MLA Keshav Prasad Chandra and Pamgarh MLA Indu Banjare have been repeated by the party.

Assembly elections in the Congress-controlled Chhattisgarh are expected for this year's end, and the poll schedule has not yet been declared.

On the direction of BSP national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, the list of nine candidates, highlighting two sitting MLAs, including a woman, for the Chhattisgarh polls was delivered late Tuesday night, the party's state president Hemant Poyam told PTI.

According to the list, the other candidates are Dauram Ratnakar (Masturi seat-reserved for SC candidates), Omprakash Bachpayee (Nawagarh-SC reserved), Radheshyam Suryavanshi (Janjgir-Champa), Dr. Vinod Sharma (Akaltara), Shayam Tandan (Bilaigarh- SC reserved), Ramkumar Suryavanshi (Beltara) and Anand Tigga (Samri-reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates).

The BSP contested the 2018 state assembly elections in alliance with the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The Mayawati-led party had won two seats-Jaijaipur and Pamgarh - and polled 4.27 percent votes, while its coalition accomplice JCC (J) bagged five seats and got 7.6 percent votes.

Here are the names of the nine candidates

1 Dauram Ratnakar (Masturi seat-reserved for SC candidates)

2 Omprakash Bachpayee (Nawagarh-SC reserved)

3 Radheshyam Suryavanshi (Janjgir-Champa)

4 Keshav Prasad Chandra (Jaijaipur)

5 Indu Banjare (Pamgarh)

6 Dr. Vinod Sharma (Akaltara)

7 Shyam Tandon Bilaigarh (Bilaigarh- SC reserved)

8 Ramkumar Suryavanshi (Beltara)

9 Anand Tigga (Samri-reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates)

