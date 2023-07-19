Mayawati says BSP will go solo in Lok Sabha elections 2024, terms Congress' promises 'hollow'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that her party will not enter into any alliance and it intends to fight upcoming general elections and Assembly elections on its own. Addressing a press conference, she said the party's preparations are going in full swing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"As Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, our preparations are going in full swing and we are also holding meetings across the country..." Mayawati added. Her statement came a day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition parties convened meetings to flex their political muscles ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

'Congress' promises are hollow'

Further, the BSP chief also raised questions on INDIA and NDA alliance. She termed Congress's promises as "hollow" and said the grand old party is forging alliances just to come to power.

Speaking further, she said her party will contest Assembly elections on its own in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and can forge alliances with regional parties in Punjab, Haryana and other states. "We will fight the elections alone. We will contest the election on our own in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and in Haryana, Punjab and other states we can contest elections with the regional parties of the state," Mayawati added.

