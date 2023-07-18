NDA vs INDIA: Opposition, National Democratic Alliance flaunt strength ahead of 2024 elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/TWITTER It was NDA vs INDIA as both the warring sides displayed their strength

NDA Vs INDIA: On Tuesday (July 18), it was a day of displaying show of strength for Indian politics. The Opposition with 26 parties flaunted their unity against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, while NDA (National Democratic Alliance) flexed muscles with 30 parties in their camp in Delhi.

NDA meet

Leaders of the NDA camp were given a rousing welcome as they arrived to attend a crucial meeting of the BJP-led alliance in Delhi. Thirty-eight parties were part of the NDA meet and as their leaders reached the venue, they were welcomed with flower bouquets and stoles amid dhol beats. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and others warmly welcomed the leaders, giving each of them a bouquet and a stole. Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP president JP Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Hugs & touching feet

In an adorable gesture PM Modi hugged LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan after the latter greeted him and touched his feet. In a rare instance, Paswan was also seen touching his rebel uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras' feet who caused a split in his party.

During a group photo session, rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Shinde, Palaniswami stood in the front row with Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. They also sat in the same row at the meeting.

PM Modi hits back at Opposition

PM while addressing NDA meeting took a jibe at Oppsition's INDIA saying alliances formed on basis of negativity never succeeded in country. The PM said an alliance formed for the compulsion of power, based on dynastic politics and keeping in mind casteism and regionalism is very harmful to the country.

While Congress used alliance to destabilise the government, the BJP-led NDA always unites the people of the country and works to strengthen the country.

He said the NDA recently completed 25 years - a period of giving speed to the country's progress and fulfilling regional aspirations.

"NDA is a beautiful rainbow of regional aspirations...So nation's development through the development of states...At a time when we are working for a developed India, NDA is taking the lead in showing the spirit of 'sabka prayas'," he said.

"In the 1990s, the Congress in order to bring instability in the country used alliances. They formed governments and pulled down governments. The NDA was formed in this period in 1998...It was not formed against anybody or to remove anyone from power, but it was formed to bring stability to the country," the prime minister said.

INDIA formed to fight BJP

Sounding the bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the opposition formed an anti-BJP front Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserting his party is not interested in the Prime Minister post. Top Opposition leaders- AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and others reiterated that they are united to fight BJP in the interest of the country. According to multiple sources, the name of the opposition front was suggested by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and that there was a lot of discussion on the full form of the acronym INDIA.

Congress not interested in PM Post: Kharge

Announcing the name of the opposition bloc at a press conference after a nearly four-hour-long meeting of leaders of the 26 parties, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge evaded a direct reply to a question on who would be the face of the new alliance. But in his opening remarks at the meeting, he said the Congress is not interested in power or the post of prime minister.

Mamata poses a challenge to BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressed the reporters in Bengaluru posed a challenge to BJP asking whether the saffron party will fight 'INDIA'.

"It (Opposition meeting) was constructive and fruitful and the real challenge starts today. The only job the regime at the Centre does today is to buy and sell governments. I want to ask BJP and NDA, can they challenge INDIA. INDIA will win, our country will win and BJP will lose," she added. INDIA will win, NDA will lose, said Mamata. "We will have to save India as BJP is trying to sell the county," she added.

What Rahul Gandhi said

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the fight for 2024 Lok Sabha elections is between NDA and INDIA.

"This fight is not between the BJP and opposition. The country's voice is being muzzled, this is the fight for that. That's why we came up with this name - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance - means INDIA," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

