From Shiv Sena to SBSP to AIADMK: Complete list of 38 parties attending BJP-led NDA meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP party president JP Nadda, PM Narendra Modi, BJP leader Amit Shah

NDA meet : J P Nadda, president of the BJP, announced that 38 party leaders would be attending the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Delhi on Tuesday. Nadda's assertion came as opposition parties showed up in Bengaluru to go to attend the second Opposition meeting on July 17 and 18, bragging a strength of more than 20 parties.

The full list of parties attending the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting was released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD), who claims to have got the invitation two days back, is not on the list. However, he is attending the meeting.

Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam (IMKMK) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) have not been invited to attend the meeting.

Here is the full list:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shiv Sena (SHS-Eknath Shinde) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) Apna Dal (Sonelal) Republican Party of India (RPI) Jana Sena Party (JSP) National People's Party (NPP) Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) Mizo National Front (MNF) Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) All India NR Congress (AINRC) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Naga People's Front (NPF) Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RASP) Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS) Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) United Democratic Party (UDP) Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) Kerala Kamaraj Congress (KKC) Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF)

Earlier on Monday, JP Nadda said the NDA has followed the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and there is not a single allegation of corruption against the Modi government in the past nine years. The BJP chief had also added that it is the result of the economic reforms and welfare schemes that in the last nine years, the poverty rate has come down from 22 per cent to below 10 per cent and the rate of extreme poverty is now less than one per cent.

ALSO READ | 'Congress not interested in PM post,' asserts Mallikarjun Kharge during Opposition meet

ALSO READ | PM Modi takes a dig at Opposition's meet, calls it 'Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan' | Top quotes

Latest India News