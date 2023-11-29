Chhattisgarh Police constable attempts suicide in Naxal-affected Sukma, admitted to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Chhattisgarh Police official on duty.

In a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Sukma district, a police constable attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle. The 25-year-old constable, identified as Narendra Negi, used his INSAS rifle to shoot the right side of his chest. He was immediately rushed to Sukma District Hospital in critical condition. The incident occurred on Monday evening at around 6:45 pm within the premises of the Chhindgarh police station.

Struggles with previous head injury

According to preliminary information, Constable Negi, deployed at the Chhindgarh police station, had been undergoing treatment for an old head injury. His persistent health issues due to the unresolved injury might have led to his distress. A police official stated, "Negi was dealing with the treatment of his previous head injury for a long time and was troubled by its non-improvement. It is suspected that, due to this, the constable took this step." The matter is under investigation.

Death of wild elephant due to electric shock

Prior to this incident, in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a wild elephant met a tragic end due to an electric shock caused by a current leakage. Authorities reported that the Forest Department discovered the carcass of the wild elephant in the Pansaan forest range under the Katghora forest division, near Bagapara village. The elephant's death resulted from coming into contact with an 11 KV electric line in the electricity department. Kumar Nishant, an official from the Katghora forest division, revealed that a herd of around 50 elephants had been roaming the Pansaan forest area in recent days. The unfortunate elephant separated from the herd and was passing through a path between two hills near Bagapara village when it came into contact with the power line, leading to its demise.

