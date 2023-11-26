Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh: Naxalite wanted in 2022 truck fire incident held in Narayanpur

A year after trucks were set on fire, a 50-year-old Naxalite was arrested from Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Sunday, an official said.

Jaylal Dodi was nabbed by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and local police out on an anti-Naxalite operation between the jungles of Rajpur Tekanar and Jhori villages under the Dhanora police station limits, he said.

Dodi was an active aide of the Nelnar Area Committee of Maoists, the official said. He was involved in setting three trucks on fire and attacking their drivers in the forests of Jhari village in January 2022, he added.

The police seized a bow and arrow and Maoist banners and posters from Dodi, the official added.

