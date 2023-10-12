Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Congress approves names of candidates on 48 seats in CEC meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others leaders during the Congress Central Election Committee in New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 : The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) today (October 12) approved candidates' names on around 48 seats for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023.

According to sources, the name of the Chief Minister, all the cabinet ministers and the assembly speaker were cleared in today's meeting in the national capital. CM Bhupesh Baghel will contest elections from his old seat Patan.

As per reports, Congress will not cut the ticket of any minister in Chhattisgarh and all the ministers will be seen once again in the election battlefield.

Due to the presence of more than one candidate in the remaining 42 seats of Chhattisgarh state, the decision of the candidates will be made by the Congress President.

All the seats of Mizoram have also been decided in today's Congress CEC meeting which will be announced soon.

The list of Chhattisgarh candidates will be announced after Pitru Paksha by the Congress party.

On October 13 (Friday), the CEC meeting of Madhya Pradesh will be held at around 11:00 am and the Telangana meeting will also be held at 4:00 pm tomorrow.

Poll schedule of Chhattisgarh:

Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the full schedule for the upcoming assembly polls. Chhattisgarh voting will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7 (Tuesday). The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17 (Friday).

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3 (Sunday).

