Bird survey to take place in Chhattisgarh's Kanger Valley National Park from February 25

Ornithologists will be conducting a survey to estimate the number of birds in the Kanger Valley National Park in Chhattisgarh from February 25 to 27, after a similar exercise last year revealed the park is a key hub of birds, an official said on Tuesday.

More than 70 experts from 10 states will be involved in the three-day comprehensive and scientific bird survey to be carried out in the national park, located around 300 km from the state capital Raipur in Bastar district, the park's director, Dhammshil Ganvir said.

The Bastar Hill Mynah, the state bird of Chhattisgarh, is now sighted in more than 15 villages adjacent to the national park, he said. The pristine Kanger valley forest, flanked by hills and covered with sal trees, is also famous for the Tirathgarh waterfall and Kutumsar limestone caves.

Spread over 200 square kilometers, the park is famous for its natural beauty, biodiversity and caves, and also houses birds that are found in the Western Ghats and the eastern Himalayas of India, Ganvir told PTI. The national park's diverse flora and fauna also maintains a comfortable and harmonious environment for their existence, he said.

Last year, a similar survey was conducted in which 201 bird species were identified, including the hill mynah, black-hooded oriole, racket-tailed drongo, jungle fowl, woodpecker, etc, he said. "It has become clear from last year's study that the national park is a key hub for birds and emerging as a hotspot for bird lovers in the country," Ganvir said.

The latest survey will help in the identification of more bird species in the park and ascertaining their habits and population, thereby helping in their conservation and adding new dimensions to bird-watching under eco-tourism, he said.

More than 70 bird experts, researchers and volunteers from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, apart from Chhattisgarh, will be involved in the exercise, being held in collaboration with the Bird Count India and the Wildlife of Chhattisgarh (a private organisation), the official said.

The Mynah Mitra Scheme is being run in the park wherein local youth and village members are actively participating in the conservation of birds. In addition, members of the eco development committee (of the forest department) are also providing support, thereby improving natural conservation with community cooperation, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

