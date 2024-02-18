Sunday, February 18, 2024
     
Chhattisgarh Armed Force personnel hacked to death with axe by Naxalites in Bijapur

The attack occurred around 9.30 am in a village under the Kutru police station limits where a CAF team was deployed for a security at a market.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Bijapur Published on: February 18, 2024 20:17 IST
CAF personnel hacked to death, Chhattisgarh, Bijapur
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel was hacked to death with an axe by Naxalites at a village market in state’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Sunday (February 18), the police said. The attack took place at around 9.30 am in a village under the Kutru police station limits where a CAF team was deployed for a security at a market, a senior police official said.

"A small group of Naxalites attacked company commander Tijau Ram Bhuarya, who was leading the CAF team," he said.

The Naxalites hacked Bhuarya to death with an axe before fleeing the scene, he said. 

Bhuarya belonged to the 4th battalion of the CAF, he said.

On being alerted about it, a police team rushed to the spot and launched a search in the area to trace the assailants, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

