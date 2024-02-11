Chhattisgarh: CAF jawan injured in IED blast by Naxals in Bijapur district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Bijapur: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Bijapur district on Sunday, police said. The pressure IED was planted by Naxalites which caused the blast, police said.

According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, three IEDs, weighing 5 kg each, were also recovered from the blast site between Dumripalnar and Timenar villages.

The explosion happened at approximately 9 am while a team of security personnel was conducting an area domination operation.

3 IEDs recovered

"A CAF jawan came in contact with a pressure IED, triggering the blast," he said. The official said that the jawan sustained injuries to his leg. He was rushed to Nelasnar Primary Health Centre from where he was shifted to Dantewada District Hospital and was airlifted to Raipur for better treatment. His condition is stable and out of danger, he added.

The official further said that the security personnel also discovered three pressure IEDs, each weighing 5 kg, at the site and safely neutralized them. A search operation is underway in the area, the official added.

