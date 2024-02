PM Modi condoles demise of Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj, Chhattisgarh announces half-day state mourning

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi with Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj

Chhattisgarh government on Sunday declared a half-day state mourning today (February 18) on the demise of Jain seer Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj.

PM Modi mourns demise of Jain seer

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the seer's demise on social media platform X.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I had the honour of receiving his blessings for years. I can never forget my visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh late last year. That time, I had spent time with Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji and also received his blessings."

