VIDEO: Bihar-like caste census in Chhattisgarh if Congress retains power, declares Priyanka Gandhi

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the 'Nagariya Nikaay evam Panchayati Raj Mahasammlen', an event organised by the Chhattisgarh government, in Kanker district of the poll-bound state today (October 6).

While addressing a public rally in Kanker, Priyanka Gandhi said, "If Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh, caste census will be carried out in the state."

"If Congress comes to power again in Chhattisgarh after polls, 10 lakh houses will be given to poor people," she added.

"BJP government at Centre is for rich people and it has no concern for poor, middle-class," Priyanka Gandhi said in Kanker today.

She further added, "After coming to power five years ago, Congress freed Chhattisgarh from the clutches of violence."

Priyanka takes a dig at PM Modi:

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said guarantees given by him are just hollow promises.

"What happened to Modi's guarantee of depositing Rs 15 lakh into bank accounts of every citizen and of generating crores of jobs? Whenever a question is asked, Modi ji gives a new guarantee.

His guarantees are hollow guarantees," she said.

Gandhi said the BJP-led government at the Centre has weakened farmers in the country.

Farmers in the country are earning just Rs 27 per day, while Adani and other industrialists are making Rs 1,600 crore per day, she said.

"BJP just want the country's assets to be handed over to their industrialists friends and then divert assets and money through them to the party. And then they keep on spending money in elections. Their only aim is to remain in power, not the welfare of people," Gandhi alleged.

She hit out at the previous Raman Singh government in Chhattisgarh (2003-2018) and claimed there was a rule of violence in the state during the BJP regime. After coming to power five years ago, the Congress pulled the Naxalite-affected state out of the clutches of violence, Gandhi said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was the chief guest at the function during which he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 866.16 crore.

The distribution of materials worth Rs 578.31 crore to 12,730 beneficiaries was also done under various schemes on Friday. The event was held in Govindpur area of Kanker.

It was Priyanka Gandhi's second visit in 15 days to the Congress-ruled state where assembly elections are expected to be held in November-December this year. On September 21, she attended an event of the state government in Durg district.

