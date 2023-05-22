TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000 crore BSNL project for 4G network

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TCS consortium bags Rs 15,000 crore BSNL project

New Delhi: A consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited has received an advance purchase order valued at over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL for the deployment of a 4G network across India.

This comes at a time when Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are ramping up their infrastructure of 5G technology across the country.

According to a statement from Tata Group's Tejas Networks Limited released on April 3, received an order worth Rs 696 crore from BSNL for the upgradation of its all-India IP-MPLS based Access and Aggregation Network (MAAN).

