Monday, May 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000 crore BSNL project for 4G network

TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000 crore BSNL project for 4G network

This comes at a time when Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are ramping up their infrastructure of 5G technology across the country.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2023 10:51 IST
TCS, BSNL
Image Source : FILE TCS consortium bags Rs 15,000 crore BSNL project

New Delhi: A consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited has received an advance purchase order valued at over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL for the deployment of a 4G network across India.

This comes at a time when Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are ramping up their infrastructure of 5G technology across the country.

According to a statement from Tata Group's Tejas Networks Limited released on April 3, received an order worth Rs 696 crore from BSNL for the upgradation of its all-India IP-MPLS based Access and Aggregation Network (MAAN).

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Business News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News