Network Marketing Awards 2023: Mandira Bedi, ex-IAS Hem Pande congratulate awardees

New Delhi: ‘Network Marketing Awards 2023’- the prestigious awards of the direct selling industry- was presented by ‘Direct Selling Now’ at an event held at hotel The Taj Palace, New Delhi on Thursday (April 21).

Network Marketing Awards honoured and acknowledged the finest and ethical direct-selling companies and outstanding direct-selling leaders with awards. Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi and former IAS Hem Pande were chief guests for the Network Marketing Awards 2023. They along with organisers- Rahul and Yamini presented the awards to the direct selling companies and direct sellers. 'Direct Selling Now' organized the award event with the support of India’s leading video production house ‘Real Art Picture’ and ‘Pry travels’.

Image Source : INDIA TVNetwork Marketing Awards honoured and acknowledged the finest and ethical direct-selling companies and outstanding direct-selling leaders with awards.

Former IAS Retired Hem Pande (Ex. Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs) appreciated the Network Marketing Awards’ positive efforts towards industry. While Mandira Bedi congratulated all the awardees and organisers. National and International ethical direct selling companies and renowned people who worked selflessly for the industry were awarded at the event.

NMA 2023 Premium categories awards are :

Network Marketing Guru Award - Prof. K.N Vasupalaiah & Dr. Rathna Vasupal (DXN Marketing India Pvt. Ltd.), Outstanding Contribution Award For Direct Selling

Industry - Zakir Hussain (Creator Of Direct Selling Guidelines), Most Inspiring Personality Of the Year - Mr Vijay & Mrs. Rakhi Tak (Herbalife International India Pvt. Ltd), Network Marketing Legend Award - Mr. Anil Narang & Bindu Narang (Amway India Enterprises Pvt.Ltd), Lifetime achievement Award - Mr. Mukesh Kothari (RCM Business), Network Marketing Ratna Award - MR. NARSI, GREWAL & Mr. Madhav Singh (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd), Followed by the other categories for which we Awarded.

Startup Of The Year - Dewanand Yadav (Tercel Herbs Pvt.Ltd), Most Emerging Network Marketing Company Of The Year- Mr. Sunil Gupta & Mrs. Priya Gupta ( J.D Dreams Network Pvt. Ltd), Most Emerging Network Marketing Leader Of The Year -Mr. Jayesh Sharma ( Niraag India Pvt. Ltd), Women Entrepreneur Of The Year - Mrs. Rajwinder kaur (Clardey Global Pvt. Ltd), Most Admired Network Marketing Company Of The Year - SBDS Marketing ( SBDS Marketing Pvt. Ltd), Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - Mr. Bhawanishankar , Mr. Himmat Kathat, Mr. Lalchand Kumawat, (Asclecare Wellness Pvt. Ltd), Network Marketing Education System Of The Year -Champion Success System (Niraag India Pvt. Ltd), Product Of The Year - Kan Boost (kanwhizz Sales & Marketing Pvt. Ltd), CEO Of The Year - Thakur Rajiv Singh (Kingone Health Care Pvt. Ltd), Most Trusted Network Marketing Company Of The Year -Raj Kumar Singh (RLI Marketing Pvt. Ltd), Innovative Product Of The Year - Mr Bharat Bhushan & Mr. Vishal Bansal (Zestima Wellness Pvt. Ltd), Network Marketing Couple Of the Year - Mr. Mahavir & Mrs. Sonam Kantura, Most Promising Network Marketing Company with Research & Development - Dr. Shib Prasad Goswain & Mrs. Chandrima Goswain (Flabia Fresh Pvt. Ltd), Most Organic Product Based Network Marketing Company Of The Year - Mr. Sandip Sharma (Jay Parivartan Agri Care Pvt. Ltd), Most Promising Company With Ayurveda & Natural Concept - Dr. Sudesh Kumar (kalpamrit Marketing Pvt. Ltd), Network Marketing Philanthropic Responsibility Award - Mr. Rajiv Gupta, Mr. Ravi Joshi, Mr. Dinesh Negi ( CARL Retail Pvt. Ltd), Best Agriculture Product Based Network Marketing Company Of The Year - Dr. Kamaljeet Singh & S. Prempreet Singh ( Green Planet Bio Product), Fastest Growing Network Marketing Company Of The Year - Mr. Soobrata Dutta ( Renatus Wellness Pvt. Ltd), Network Marketing Company Of The Year -Datuk Dr. Lim Slow Jin (DXN Marketing India Pvt. Ltd), Other Category (2), Direct Selling fame Story Of the Year - Mr. Mahavir Kantura (Winning for maximum view on Fame Talks), Outstanding Service Provider In Product Manufacturing - Manoj Joshi & Vishal Sharma.

