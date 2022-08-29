Jio 5G rollout in metro cities by Diwali, to cover entire country by December 2023: Mukesh Ambani

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jio 5G to rollout in metro cities by Diwali, to cover entire country by December 2023: Mukesh Ambani

Jio 5G rollout: Reliance CMD Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced that Reliance Jio will rollout 5G services in metro cities Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, by Diwali this year. Ambani also announced a Rs 2 lakh crore investment in deploying the services in metro cities. Ambani also promised that Jio 5G services will reach every town, taluka, and tehsil of India by 2023.

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said that the latest version of the 5G services will be called 'standalone 5G'. Jio, the nation's largest telecom operator, has deployed a standalone 5G stack rather than upgrading the existing 4G network, to offer ultra-high speed internet.

"Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place, and everything with the highest quality & affordability. We are committed to making India a data-powered economy even ahead of China and US," Mukesh Ambani said.

Launched six years ago, Jio has created multiple world records during its rollout of the largest 4G network in the shortest period of time. Jio's 4G network provides the highest quality, most affordable digital services to over 400 million loyal and delighted customers. Jio is expected to now raise the bar even further with its 5G services.

India is gearing up for the rollout of 5G services by October, Union Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said last week. 5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed.

