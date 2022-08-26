'6G in India by end of this decade': PM Modi's big announcement ahead of 5G services roll out

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 6G

As India is set to welcome the first phase of 5G services, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made another announcement which states that by the end of this decade, the country will be launching a 6G network. Through the mode of video conferencing, PM Modi announced the 6G Network, during his speech at the Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand finale.

“Youth can provide fresh ideas for promoting drone technology application in the medical and agricultural fields. By the end of this decade, we hope to introduce 6G. The government supports Indian gaming and Entertainment solutions as well. All young people should benefit from the government’s investments, Prime Minister Modi stated”.

5G Rollout in India

The government has promises to roll out the latest 5G technology soon in India which will be accessible and inexpensive too. The rollout is expected to happen by October this year, as per the Union Minister of IT Ashwani Vaishnav, who stated as much during a news briefing earlier in the day.

“The industry has already started hiring for 5G infrastructure, and within two to three years, 5G services will be available everywhere in the nation”. We have asked the market to make 5G prices reasonable. We have the lowest mobile service fee in the entire world. We will receive top-notch 5G services," according to Vaishnav.

Vaishnav has further claimed that every action required for the swift implementation of 5G is progressing at a decent pace.

“As you all are aware, the spectrum auction was completed successfully.” He also stated that they have been trying to streamline the right of way and installation processes of the services.

Cities which will experience 5G in the first phase

5G will first be rolled out in 13 major cities of the countries on a trial basis. These cities are Delhi, Kolkata, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Gandhi Nagar and Lucknow.

