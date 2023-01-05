IRB Infra approves 10:1 stock split

Follow us on Image Source : IRB INFRA WEBSITE IRB Infra is the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited has announced to split its stocks. As per a regulatory filing by the company, shares will be split in the ratio of 10:1. It means that one stock with a face value of Rs 10 will now get divided into 10 shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

The decision was taken at the board meeting held on Wednesday, January 4.

"The board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals," the company said.

The record date will be intimated in due course, the company added.

The rationale behind the split is to enhance the liquidity in the capital market, to widen the shareholder base and to make the shares more affordable to small investors.

The stock split announcement comes at a time when the highway infrastructure developer company completes 25 years of incorporation.

"With the mindset of further rewarding and accommodating small shareholders, the company thought it is necessary to stock split," Virendra D Mhaiskar, chairman and MD, said.

IRB Infra is the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India.

Shares of IRB Infra settled at Rs 318 on NSE on Wednesday, January 4. The stock has advanced more than 10 per cent in the past 5 sessions and 63 per cent in 6 months.

