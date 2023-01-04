Follow us on Image Source : FILE From FabIndia to TVS here is the list of top IPOs expected to be rolled in January, 2023

Top IPOs: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has received a large number of Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filings from various organisations. Given the favourable environment for public issues, businesses that have already filed their maiden prospectuses are most likely to start accepting public registration in January. Many Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) are expected to be rolled in the month of January.

IPOs are an attractive investment avenue as a company that receives a new infusion of capital is more likely to grow. It helps a company to see an increase in share value.

IPO generates both immediate and long-term profits. The IPO scene will probably take place in relation to the Indian stock market. Here is a look at the list of companies that may very well file for an IPO by the beginning of the new year:

Puranik Builders Limited

The size of its IPOS is likely to be 510 + OFS i.e. Rs 510 Crores. Puranik Builders is a company that develops both residential and commercial real estate. It was founded in 1990. The organisation has so far finished about 35 projects, mainly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Pune Metropolitan Region. Puranik Builders is planning to go public in the near future in order to obtain money for its further over 17 projects.

The company's public offering has a total issue amount of Rs. 510 crores. But this only applies to the most recent share issuance. The promoters intend to sell about 9,45,000 equity shares, or a portion of their holding, through the IPO through an Offer for Sale (OFS). The amount of the sale's revenues have not yet been made public.

FabIndia Limited

FabIndia Limited shares its IPO size to be Rs 4000 Crores. Although the company submitted its DRHP quite some time ago, they have not yet moved further with its goal to list. This might alter in January 2023, when the business finally completes its most recent IPO. This might alter in January 2023, when the business finally completes its most recent IPO. FabIndia is a retail clothing company with a physical and online presence that is supported by Wipro's Azim Premji. The promoters want to sell 2,50,50,543 equity shares through an OFS in order to sell a portion of their ownership, while the firm plans to raise around Rs. 500 crores through a new issue of shares.

Indegene Limited

One of the many healthcare technology businesses in India is Indegene. The organisation, founded in 1998, works with pharmaceutical companies to provide management, research and development, and a variety of other services. The company hopes to generate Rs. 950 crores through the public sale of its shares through this IPO. Additionally, it is also anticipated that the company's promoters will sell about 3,62,91,497 equity shares through a specific Offer for Sale (OFS).

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited

Incorporated in 2004, TVS Supply Chain Solutions is a member of the TVS group of businesses. The company is in the business of offering supply chain logistics solutions to other companies, as implied by the name. In the impending IPO of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, new shares worth Rs. 2,000 crores will be issued. In addition, the promoters of the firm have made an Offer for Sale (OFS) for Rs. 3,000 crores. The issuance now has a total value of roughly 5,000 crores of rupees. The organisation specialises in a number of areas, including demand forecasting, inventory planning, manufacturing, optimization, and procurement management.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services offers its IPO share size to be Rs 490 Crores. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services intends to raise around Rs. 490 crores through the most recent IPO by issuing new shares to the general public. On the other side, the promoters are also trying to sell their investment, which totals about 1.05 crore equity shares, through the public issue's Offer for Sale (OFS) component. One of the many companies in the nation offering electronic payment options is Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, which was founded in 2011. The company works with corporations, SMEs, and other organisations to offer three different services.

