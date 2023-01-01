Sunday, January 01, 2023
     
LPG price hike: With this, the price of commercial LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,769. However, there would be no change in the prices for domestic LPG.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2023 12:28 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 25 | CHECK new rates.

LPG price hike: The Oil Marketing Companies on Sunday (January 1) raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 25 with immediate effect on the first day of the New Year 2023.

With this, the price of commercial LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,769. However, there would be no change in the prices for domestic LPG. 

The new rates are effective from today onwards.

Earlier, in the month of October, the price of commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was reduced by Rs 25.5. 

More details are awaited. 

