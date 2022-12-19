Rajasthan cuts LPG cylinder price by more than half, to be effective from THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajashtan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced that from April 1, 2023, the price of LPG cylinders for BPL families will be Rs 500 for 12 cylinders per year.

"The issue of price rise is serious. We will give 12 gas cylinders in a year at Rs 500 each to BPL families after April 1 next year. No one should remain deprived of benefits of government welfare schemes," Ashok Gehlot said at Alwar.

ALSO READ | 'Hindi will not work, English will...': Rahul Gandhi's new 'controversial' talking point

ALSO READ | Chhapra hooch tragedy: 'If then, why not now?' Sushil Modi slams Nitish Kumar over no compensation to victims

Latest India News