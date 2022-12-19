Chhapra hooch tragedy: 'If then, why not now?' Sushil Modi slams Nitish Kumar over no compensation to victims

Follow us on Image Source : FILE "In Khajurbani hooch tragedy, compensation was given to victims’ kin. Why not in Saran tragedy?" asks Sushil Modi.

Chhapra hooch tragedy: BJP MP Sushil Modi hit out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday over his statements on not providing any compensation to victims of the Chhapra hooch tragedy. "In 2018, as per media reports, CM Nitish Kumar said compensation will be given if liquor proved to be the cause of death. He promised Rs 4 Lakhs to kin of hooch victims. In Khajurbani hooch tragedy, compensation was given to victims’ kin. Why not in Saran tragedy? asked Sushil Modi.

"As per the Excise & Provision Act, Nitish Kumar will have to give compensation to families of Saran hooch tragedy victims & BJP will go to any extent for these people," he said further.

Reacting to the deaths in the Chhapra hooch tragedy, CM Nitish Kumar had said earlier, "Daaru peeke mar jaega usko hum compensation dengey...sawaal hi nahi paida hota hai (No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking...We have been appealing- if you drink, you will die...those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you...")

The CM had further said that liquor deaths were much higher in other states, particularly ruled by the BJP. "Top per hai Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, UP...kahan nahi hai. Sab jagah ka dekh lijiye hisaab kitaab," he said.

The death toll in the Chhapra hooch tragedy has crossed 70 at present.

