What kind of language is Nitish Kumar using against those died? Ex-Union Minister on Bihar hooch tragedy

Former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his comment that those who will consumer will die questioning his choice of words. The former Union Minister said that people will question the government, its policies if they die. The former Modi Cabinet minister also slammed the Congress for questioning the government over the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang near the LAC.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he's been CM for almost 17 years now... what kind of language he is using against those died after consuming illicit liquor in the state... people will ask questions... this is shameless.

The former Union Minister mentioned that they supported the liquor ban policy which is good but questioned the way its being implemented as hooch tragedies are happening... the state government will have to answer as to who is producing illicit liquor... what action is police taking. He also questioned increased consumption of drugs in the state.

Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed its alliance partner and said that ever since they have alligned with the RJD, the state is going downwards... the state is in a state of fear... mafias have become confident that even if they do wrong, either no action will be taken or incase it happens, it will be too late.

On India vs China LAC clash, and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Chinese glasses have coffered red eyes' remark on PM Modi, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Kharge should chose his words wisely and asked, "didn't their former Defence Minister AK Antony said that they don't develop border infrastructure because it irrates China... but take a look now how well border infrastructure is being built and the wordl is standing with India.

