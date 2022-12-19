'Hindi will not work, English will...': Rahul Gandhi's new 'controversial' talking point

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, made a controversial remark against Hindi language saying that it will not work if you want to speak to the people of rest of the world but English will. The Congress scion made this statement in Rajasthan's Alwar.

"If you want to speak to people of rest of the world, Hindi will not work, English will. We want children of poor farmers and labourers to go & compete with Americans & win over them using their language. I'm happy that 1,700 English medium schools have been opened in Rajasthan," Rahul Gandhi said.

Hitting out at the government, Rahul Gandhi said, "BJP leaders don't want English to be taught in schools. But children of all their leaders go to English medium schools. Actually, they don't want children of poor farmers and labourers to learn English, dream big & get out of fields."

Meanwhile, lashing out at the government over India-China, Rahul Gandhi earlier said that China is constantly preparing for war while theIndian government is asleep.

"Our government is hiding the information on the preparations of China. The Government of India does not work strategically, it works on an event basis. When it comes to geopolitics, events do not work there. Foreign Minister's statements keep coming, but he needs to deepen his understanding," he said at a press conference.

Gandhi also expressed his surprise saying that no one, including the media, is asking questions on China, despite it occupying Indian territory and martyring 20 Indian soldiers.

