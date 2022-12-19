‘Bajrangi goons...’: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel slams BJP MPs who once danced wearing saffron dresses

Follow us on Image Source : @BHUPESHBAGHEL/TWITTER Chhattisgarh CM reacts to 'Besharam Rang' song controversy

'Besharam Rang' controversy: Amid the controversy over the song 'Besharam Rang' from the upcoming Bollywood film 'Pathaan' for its costumes, senior Congress leader and Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed those who have been protesting against the song and called them "Bajrangi goons". Taking a dig at the BJP MPs/MLAs who earlier acted in Bollywood or Bhojpuri songs, he asked the Bhartiya Janata Party to clear their stance on the "heroes of their party". "What about those MPs/MLAs who were earlier worked as a hero in movies and songs and danced with the actress who wore clothes of saffron colour," asked Baghel.

Though he did not name any actors-turned-politicians while briefing media personnel, it was evident that he was speaking about BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Ravi Kishan, whose old songs are now doing rounds on social media platforms in which they were seen shaking their legs while wearing saffron coloured dresses.

