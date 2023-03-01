Bank holidays in March 2023: Banks to remain closed for 12 days - check dates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Banks will remain closed for 12 days in March 2023

Bank Holidays in March: The month of March 2023 will witness 12 bank holidays, as per the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays include both national and regional celebrations, which may vary depending on the region and city.

A number of regional festivals like Bihar Divas, Gudi Padwa, and Telugu New Year's Day, will be celebrated in specific cities. The complete list of bank holidays in March 2023 is as follows:



March 3 - Chapchar Kut (Aizawl, Mizoram)

March 5 - Sunday

March 7 - Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra (Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi and Srinagar regions)

March 8 - Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla)

March 9 - Holi (Patna)

March 11 - Second Saturday

March 12 - Sunday

March 19 - Sunday

March 22 - Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Divas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year’s Day/1st Navratra (Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna and Srinagar)

March 25 - Fourth Saturday

March 26 - Sunday

March 30 is Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dashain) in the following cities: Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad - Telangana, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, and Shimla.

It's important to note that even though the physical branches of banks will remain closed on these holidays, online and net banking services will remain functional. So customers can still carry out their transactions and access banking services through digital channels.



FAQs

1. How can I find out which bank holidays apply to my region and city in March 2023?

A: The bank holidays in March 2023 may vary depending on the region and city you are in. You can check with your local bank branch or visit the Reserve Bank of India's website for a detailed list of bank holidays in your area.

2. Will bank transactions be affected during the bank holidays in March 2023?

A: Yes, bank transactions may be affected during bank holidays in March 2023. It is recommended that you plan your transactions ahead of time to avoid any delays. You can also consider using online banking services or mobile banking apps for non-urgent transactions during bank holidays.

