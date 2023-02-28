750% return in 6 months: This small cap stock announces mega expansion plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE File Photo for representation only.

Multibagger stock Vinny Overseas has announced a mega expansion plan. The advanced fabric manufacturer has informed exchanges that it has installed three state-of-the-art Epson machines for digital printing in textiles.

The new machines will boost the overall output and also provide high-quality digital printing on textile materials with speed and efficiency, the company said in the filing.

In addition to this, the company has also ordered to procure two Kyocera machines. The machines will be installed in March and April. The management said that it is hopeful that the new machines will drive the company's overall revenue and business.

"The company is fully equipped to utilize these machines to deliver the best possible outcomes," it said.

Shares of Vinny Overseas have delivered a massive 475 per cent return in the past one year, resulting in wealth gain for investors. The stock has gained a whopping 756 per cent in 6 months and 164 per cent YTD. The stock's 52-week range is Rs 33.43 - Rs 4.20. It has a market cap of 17 crore.

Meanwhile, the company in a statement said that the management is confident of strengthening its operations and achieving new heights.

