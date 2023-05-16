Follow us on Image Source : AP Amazon layoffs continue as company fires 500 employees across verticals in India

The world's largest online retailer Amazon has laid off approximately 500 employees across various verticals in India, said sources. This latest round of layoffs is one of many that CEO Andy Jassy announced in March, affecting approximately 9,000 employees.

People who are familiar with the situation stated that the process is ongoing and that employees from the Web Services, Human Resources, and Support departments are being laid off.

Some of the affected employees, according to sources, are employed by Amazon's global teams based in India.

While announcing 9,000 job cuts, Jassy stated that the decision was based on ongoing priority analysis and economic uncertainty in an online note to employees.

Amazon spent a significant portion of the previous year adjusting to a significant slowdown in e-commerce growth as customers returned to their pre-pandemic habits.

Meta and Google, among other big tech companies, are downsizing. Amazon is one of them.

Following the global decline in tech stocks, the company first announced in January that it would lay off approximately 18,000 employees.

According to sources, Amazon's e-commerce business in India has seen growth slow down, highlighting the country's difficult market conditions.

As part of its larger layoffs in April, Amazon.com Inc. laid off approximately 100 video game division employees, affecting employees at Prime Gaming, Game Growth, and the company's San Diego studio.

As a result of global technology giants' mass layoffs, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs in the last six months. Companies like Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Twitter have recently laid off employees or stopped hiring because of slow consumer spending, higher interest rates, and rising global inflation.

Also Read | Amazon Update: Users can now buy physical items in games and apps

Also Read | Amazon plans to use AI to speed up delivery services

Latest Business News