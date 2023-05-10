Wednesday, May 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Amazon Update: Users can now buy physical items in games and apps

Amazon Update: Users can now buy physical items in games and apps

Amazon said, "With Amazon Anywhere, you can now discover and buy physical products from Amazon stores without ever having to leave your game or app. You can experience Amazon Anywhere's first launch within Peridot, a new real-world augmented reality game from Niantic (the makers of Pokemon Go).”

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2023 19:46 IST
Amazon Update, amazon game, amazon apps
Image Source : FILE Amazon Update: Users can now buy physical items in games and apps

Amazon has recently launched a new immersive shopping experience called ‘Amazon Anywhere’, which will enable users to buy physical products in games and apps. The service has been introduced as Amazon's online marketplace into the world of video games and mobile apps, starting with Niantic's new real-world augmented reality game Peridot.

In a blog post, Amazon said, "With Amazon Anywhere, you can now discover and buy physical products from Amazon stores without ever having to leave your game or app. You can experience Amazon Anywhere's first launch within Peridot, a new real-world augmented reality game from Niantic (the makers of Pokemon Go).”

The game further features unique virtual pets which are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and it is now available on Android and iOS devices.

When playing Peridot, users could access the physical products within the game as they care for one-of-a-kind creatures and explore the world together.

The company said, "After seamlessly linking your Amazon account to Peridot, you can find Peridot-branded products such as T-shirts, hoodies, phone accessories, and throw pillows featuring artwork of magical creatures from the game. You'll see the familiar product details, images, availability, Prime eligibility, price, and estimated delivery date as you would in Amazon stores.”

After clicking the "buy" button, users could seamlessly complete their purchase using their linked Amazon account within the game.

The products will be shipped to them just like any other Amazon purchase, and they can easily track and manage their orders through the Amazon app.

Moreover, the company mentioned that Amazon Anywhere is also for creators and developers of virtual worlds, video games, or mobile apps looking to extend their digital experience into the physical world.

They can now curate products from the breadth of Amazon's selection, including a brand's own merchandise.

Related Stories
Nokia X30 5G up for sale in India: Know the price, features, offers and more

Nokia X30 5G up for sale in India: Know the price, features, offers and more

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Amazon's Alexa completes 5 years in India, introduces new male voice

Amazon's Alexa completes 5 years in India, introduces new male voice

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot at Rs 4,999

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot at Rs 4,999

PlayStation 5 is back in stock, pre-order starting from March 10: What to expect?

PlayStation 5 is back in stock, pre-order starting from March 10: What to expect?

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon to shut DPReview, go-to camera reviews site

Amazon to shut DPReview, go-to camera reviews site

Amazon delivery agent walks fearlessly, delivers parcel during police operation in US | WATCH

Amazon delivery agent walks fearlessly, delivers parcel during police operation in US | WATCH

Amazon removes 60 million counterfeit items out of its supply chains

Amazon removes 60 million counterfeit items out of its supply chains

Amazon enters into generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

Amazon enters into generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

Amazon layoffs around 100 employees from its gaming division

Amazon layoffs around 100 employees from its gaming division

Amazon and Google are finding it difficult to lay off employees in Europe: Know-why

Amazon and Google are finding it difficult to lay off employees in Europe: Know-why

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G: Pre-booking starts with Best limited period offers

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G: Pre-booking starts with Best limited period offers

Amazon Layoff: Health-focused Halo division dissolved

Amazon Layoff: Health-focused Halo division dissolved

Amazon layoff: Employees in Cloud, HR units lost their jobs

Amazon layoff: Employees in Cloud, HR units lost their jobs

ALSO READ: How to enable the Google Passkeys feature in your Gmail account

 

ALSO READ: PDF, JPEG, WiFi and more: Do you know their full forms?

 

ALSO READ: Orient Cloud 3 Fan: Quick Review

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News