Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon Update: Users can now buy physical items in games and apps

Amazon has recently launched a new immersive shopping experience called ‘Amazon Anywhere’, which will enable users to buy physical products in games and apps. The service has been introduced as Amazon's online marketplace into the world of video games and mobile apps, starting with Niantic's new real-world augmented reality game Peridot.

In a blog post, Amazon said, "With Amazon Anywhere, you can now discover and buy physical products from Amazon stores without ever having to leave your game or app. You can experience Amazon Anywhere's first launch within Peridot, a new real-world augmented reality game from Niantic (the makers of Pokemon Go).”

The game further features unique virtual pets which are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and it is now available on Android and iOS devices.

When playing Peridot, users could access the physical products within the game as they care for one-of-a-kind creatures and explore the world together.

The company said, "After seamlessly linking your Amazon account to Peridot, you can find Peridot-branded products such as T-shirts, hoodies, phone accessories, and throw pillows featuring artwork of magical creatures from the game. You'll see the familiar product details, images, availability, Prime eligibility, price, and estimated delivery date as you would in Amazon stores.”

After clicking the "buy" button, users could seamlessly complete their purchase using their linked Amazon account within the game.

The products will be shipped to them just like any other Amazon purchase, and they can easily track and manage their orders through the Amazon app.

Moreover, the company mentioned that Amazon Anywhere is also for creators and developers of virtual worlds, video games, or mobile apps looking to extend their digital experience into the physical world.

They can now curate products from the breadth of Amazon's selection, including a brand's own merchandise.

ALSO READ: How to enable the Google Passkeys feature in your Gmail account

ALSO READ: PDF, JPEG, WiFi and more: Do you know their full forms?

ALSO READ: Orient Cloud 3 Fan: Quick Review

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News