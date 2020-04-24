Zoom's daily user base exceeds 300 million-mark despite privacy issues

Image Source : AP Zoom's user base hits 300 million despite privacy issues

Video meet app Zoom now has more than 300 million daily users from across the world. With the increase in users, Zoom saw a 50 per cent increase over the 200 million users it had last month and significantly more than the 10 million members it had at the end of 2019. The video meeting platform has seen a spike in users since the Covid-19 pandemic as millions have been forced to work from home. On the app, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan in a statement said, "Clearly the Zoom platform is providing an incredibly valuable service to our beloved users during this challenging time. We are thrilled and honoured to continue to earn the trust of so many enterprises, hospitals, teachers and customers throughout the world."

Zoom hit the headlines recently for a growing number of security and privacy concerns, but that has not stopped people from using the video conferencing app.

Two executives in Kolkata who were working from home and using the Zoom video calling app, allegedly received ransomware threats, demanding payments in bitcoins on Wednesday.

The hackers demanded ransom to release the data which were encrypted from their computers. Both of them were using Zoom.

They alleged of receiving emails from the hackers demanding payment in bitcoins. In the mail a specific link was also shared to purchase bitcoins.

It has been alleged that the hackers have also threatened that non-compliance to their demands would lead to a permanent loss of the data.

According to one of the complainants, the hackers have demanded USD 1,000 in bitcoin to decrypt the files. Besides the cyber-crime department, the Special Task Force (STF) has also started an investigation into the matter.

