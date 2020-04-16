'Zoom is not a safe platform': MHA issues advisory for users

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said the Zoom meeting app is not a safe platform for video conference, issuing a set of guidelines for the safety of private users who "still would like to use Zoom for private purpose". According to advisory, MHA has deemed Zoom as an unsafe platform and it is asking individuals using the video conferencing app to adhere to certain security settings in a bid to safeguard their meetings from malicious attackers.

The Ministry said, "Zoom is not a safe platform."

The government said it will prevent unauthorised entry in the conference room and even malicious activity by authorised participants on terminals of the other participants. It would also avoid DOS attack by restricting users through passwords and access grant.

"Most of the settings can be done by login into users zoom account at website, or installed application at PC/Laptop/Phone and also during conduct of conference. However certain settings are possible through certain mode/channel only," the guidelines from the Union home ministry read.

Read MHA advisory on Zoom App

