Vistara to introduce temporary on-board SOPs amid COVID-19 pandemic 

Full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday said that it will introduce new temporary operating procedures to minimise touch points of human contact on board its flights upon resumption of services. The intended temporary changes to inflight products and services on domestic and international flights are to ensure the health and safety of passengers and staff upon resumption of services. The airline said that in line with social distancing norms the new operating procedures will minimise touch points of human contact on board by up to 80 per cent. "The airline may make further changes in compliance with regulatory guidelines once they are finalised and notified," the airline said in a statement.

"Vistara intends to continue serving food and beverages in all cabins while reducing the cabin crew's time spent on aisle and interaction with customers."

As per the statement, on Vistara's domestic flights, the service alterations include reduction in meal choices and "withdrawal of services such as onboard sales, welcome drink, hot meals and beverages in Premium Economy and Economy cabins, Starbucks coffee and Turkish towels".

"Water-pouring will be replaced with a distribution of 200ml sealed water bottles on all flights, and cold refreshments will be served to customers in Premium Economy and Economy cabins, including to customers opting for Economy Lite fares," the statement said.

"To further reduce the risk of spreading the virus by touch, the airline has implemented a temporary fleetwide removal of its inflight magazine and other reading material. Services on international flights will also be reviewed accordingly to curtail contact with customers."

Besides, the airline said that its cabin crew are receiving appropriate training on minimising their chances of contracting or spreading the coronavirus. "They will undergo thermal screenings before the departure and arrival of flights, and will be quarantined, tested if any colleagues or passengers show symptoms of infection or test positive for COVID-19," the statement said.

"The cabin crew will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and disposable gloves at all times. Vistara shall implement social distancing across all possible passenger touchpoints and encourage the usage of self-service facilities such as web check-in and airport check-in kiosks."

