UP Budget 2021-22: Rs 50 crore for COVID vaccination, Rs 140 cr for Ayodhya airport - Highlights

With a target of making Uttar Pradesh 'atmanirbhar', the Yogi Adityanath government on Monday presented a whopping Rs 5,50,270.78 crore budget for 2021-22 in the state Assembly. With Assembly elections in the state less than a year away, the budget includes new schemes of Rs 27,598.40 crore.

The budget presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath , is over Rs 37,410 crore more than the previous year's budget size, making it the largest fund allocation. Reading out the budget speech from a laptop, Khanna said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh "atmanirbhar" and ensure all-round development of the state.

UP BUDGET 2021-22 HIGHLIGHTS

* The state government has allocated Rs 140 crore for overall development of Ayodhya and Rs 101 crore for airport in the city. The government has allocated Rs 2000 crore for new airports in Noida's Jewar, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra airports.

* Under Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana, the government allocated Rs 1,200 crore to give tablets to girl students.

* For the Gorakhpur Expressway, the government has given Rs 750 crore. For the Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway, the government allocated Rs 1,107 crore and Rs 1,492 crore, respectively. Rs 7,200 crore for land acquisition of Ganga Expressway Project and Rs 489 crore for construction work.

* In view of doubling farmers’ income by the year 2022, an outlay of Rs 100 crore proposed for Atma Nirbhar Krishak Samanvit Vikas Yojana in the year 2021-22.

* Rs 600 crore for the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana.

* Rs 700 crore for the free water facility to farmers.

* Rs 400 crore to providing crop loan to farmers at concessional rates.

* Tablets to be provided to eligible students under ‘Mukhya Mantri Abhyudaya’ Yojana.

* A plan to set up Model Career Centre in 12 other districts of the state.

* Rs 20 crore made for the establishment of new sports university in Meerut district.

* ‘Mukhyamantri Pravasi Shramik Udyamita Vikas Yojana’ - a new scheme of Rs 100 crore to be launched with the aim of providing employment and self-employment to the migrant workers coming from other states.

* Rs 12 crore made for Mukhyamantri Durghatna Bima Yojana for providing social security to palledars, labourers’ families and workers of unorganized sector.

* Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana launched. Provision of Rs. 100 crore for this scheme. A provision of Rs. 270 crore for Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya.

* Rs 50 crore for vaccination scheme towards prevention of Covid-19.

* Rs 1300 crore made for Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Rs 142 crore made for Ayushman Bharat- Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

* Rs 320 crore made for Pradhanmantri Matritva Vandana Yojana.

* Rs 1073 crore made for creating diagnostic infrastructure for primary health care facilities. Rs 425 crore made for Urban Health and Arogya Centres.

* Rs 54 crore made for strengthening the State Drug Control System where as Rs 50 crore proposed for the establishment of food and drug laboratories and divisional offices in 12 commissionaires of the state.

* Rs 77 crore made for establishment of block level Public Health Units.

* Rs 1950 crore made for construction of new medical colleges in 13 districts such as Bijnor, Kushinagar, Sultanpur, Gonda Lalitpur, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Chandauli, Bulandshahar, Sonbhadra, Pilibhit, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat and Kaushambi.

* Rs 48 crore for medical colleges of 16 un- served districts of the state to make them operational in PPP mode.

* Rs 23 crore proposed for National Digital Health Mission.

* Rs 960 crore proposed for medical colleges under construction in Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Ghazipur and Mirzapur. Rs 175 crore proposed for the establishment of new medical colleges in Amethi and Balrampur.

* Rs 100 crore for the establishment of the Atal Bihari Bajpayee Medical University, Lucknow.

* Rs 15,000 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission (Gramin) Scheme. Rs 1400 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission (Shahri).

* Rs 2,031 crore for the construction of over 12 lakh private toilets and 98,000 community toilets in the year 2021-2022 under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) scheme.

This is the Adityanath government's first paperless budget. It is also the fifth budget of the present government in the state before the next UP Assembly polls.

