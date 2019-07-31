The Indian Cement Industry is all set to Evolve

Navrattan Green Cement Industries Pvt. Ltd (NGCIPL) introduces an innovative high performance 'Green' cement, called the Navrattan Green Crete that emerges as a world leader for manufacturing an alternative to Portland cement

This new age cement is such developed that it needs no large kilns and huge set-ups or any use of fossil fuels.

The process relies on a completely different technology. The Navrattan Green Crete's building materials will be used from blast furnace slag (GGBS), fly ash and very special binder material. Unlike the manufacturing of Portland cement, there will be no clinker used in the manufacturing of our Green Cement; hence the industrial waste will be used to produce useful products.

The Navrattan Green Crete is a very effective alternative to OPC as it is water-resistant, acid retardant does not transfer heat very well, also it has a near-zero coefficient of expansion, which makes this product excellent to be used in below-freezing temperatures as well as in tropical regions.

NGCIPL's unique and innovative product will be launched with USA technology and promote the zero-emission concept. To product 5 LTPA building construction materials, traditionally 3 lac tons of clinker material is required. Due to the invention of the product of NGCIPL, total clinker is saved which is equivalent to 2.1 lac tons of carbon dioxide saving per annum.

"Once this product is out it will change the way manufacturers, builders and people see construction. The cement industry which contributes nearly 8% to air pollution will now be environment-friendly," said the spokesperson of Navrattan Green Cement Industries Pvt. Ltd.