TCS plans to allow 75% of its workforce to work from home by 2025

As much as 75 per cent of employees of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be working from home by the year 2025, the company has said. In figures, 4.48 lakh of its global employees will be working from home permanently by 2025. The TCS has over 4,48,000 of the consultants in 46 countries. This comes at a time when organisations have been forced to allow their employees to work from home, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, only 20 per cent of employees at TCS used to work from home. As of now, nearly 90 per cent of employees at the company are working from home, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't believe that we need more than 25% of our workforce at our facilities in order to be 100% productive," TCS chief operating officer NG Subramaniam was quoted as saying by a Business Today report.

If the future plan of allowing 75 per cent of the workforce to work from home implements, TCS would require less office space than occupied today.

TCS briskly moved 90 per cent of its workforce to work from home through its operating model called Secure Borderless Work Spaces (SBWS).

In a letter to employees, TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said, "We have come out stronger and our model is more proven than ever before." Gopinathan further told employees that SBWS had seen 35,000 meetings, 406,000 calls, and 340 lakh messages across the platform.

In a recent clarification regarding this model, the company said, "3.5 lakh is an India figure but doesn't represent the global figure, and TCS is aiming at bringing this change globally. That number is 4.48 lakh. This is not a model that will be applied to TCS after the pandemic but something that TCS aspires to reach by 2025."

