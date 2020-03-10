Image Source : FILE TCS declares Rs 12 a share interim dividend

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said its aboard has approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for the financial year 2019-20.

The company in a regulatory filing said that "the interim dividend shall be paid on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, to the equity shareholders of the company" existing as on March 20, which is the record date fixed for the purpose.

The company's board of directors met on Tuesday and "have declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company", it said.