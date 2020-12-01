Image Source : FILE PHOTO SpiceJet to commence 20 new domestic flights

Airline major SpiceJet plans to launch 20 new flights on its domestic network in a phased manner from December 5, the company said on Tuesday. The company announced addition of Ranchi as its latest domestic destination.

It has introduced non-stop flights connecting the Jharkhand capital with the key metros of Delhi and Mumbai. The airline will operate daily flights on Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi sector and Mumbai-Ranchi-Mumbai sector.

Besides, SpiceJet will also connect Shirdi, a major pilgrimage centre in Maharashtra with Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad with new daily non-stop flights.

"The airline has also introduced a host of new flights connecting Ahmedabad. These flights will operate on Ahmedabad-Jammu-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Guwahati-Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad-Kochi-Ahmedabad sectors."

"While the flights between Ahmedabad and Kochi will operate daily, flights on Ahmedabad-Jammu-Ahmedabad sector will operate on all days except Sundays whereas flights on Ahmedabad-Guwahati-Ahmedabad will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday."

