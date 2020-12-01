Tuesday, December 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. SpiceJet to commence 20 new domestic flights

SpiceJet to commence 20 new domestic flights

Airline major SpiceJet plans to launch 20 new flights on its domestic network in a phased manner from December 5, the company said on Tuesday. 

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 01, 2020 19:49 IST
SpiceJet to commence 20 new domestic flights
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

SpiceJet to commence 20 new domestic flights

Airline major SpiceJet plans to launch 20 new flights on its domestic network in a phased manner from December 5, the company said on Tuesday. The company announced addition of Ranchi as its latest domestic destination.

It has introduced non-stop flights connecting the Jharkhand capital with the key metros of Delhi and Mumbai. The airline will operate daily flights on Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi sector and Mumbai-Ranchi-Mumbai sector.

Besides, SpiceJet will also connect Shirdi, a major pilgrimage centre in Maharashtra with Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad with new daily non-stop flights.

"The airline has also introduced a host of new flights connecting Ahmedabad. These flights will operate on Ahmedabad-Jammu-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Guwahati-Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad-Kochi-Ahmedabad sectors."

"While the flights between Ahmedabad and Kochi will operate daily, flights on Ahmedabad-Jammu-Ahmedabad sector will operate on all days except Sundays whereas flights on Ahmedabad-Guwahati-Ahmedabad will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday."

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News