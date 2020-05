Image Source : FILE Silver futures plunge on low demand, weak global cues

Silver futures on Thursday plunged Rs 753 to Rs 48,305 per kg as participants cut down on their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the July delivery tumbled by Rs 753, or 1.53 per cent, to Rs 48,305 per kg in a business turnover of 9,171 lots.

Meanwhile, in the international market, silver prices traded 2.06 per cent low at USD 17.66 an ounce in New York. PTI SHW HRS

