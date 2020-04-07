Sensex posts biggest gain in over 10 years; investors gain ₹8 lakh crore

Image Source : PTI (FILE) A representational image of the Bombay Stock Exchange

About ₹8 lakh crore was added to investors' wealth on Tuesday as the Sensex posted its biggest one-day gain in percentage terms in over a decade. The pharmaceutical sector led the way in the wake of the government's decision to lift the export ban on 24 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) a day before.

Other indicators, including the decline in the intensity of the spread of the virus in the US and Europe, also contributed to the rallying of the Sensex. Besides, the rupee has also gained 50 paise against the US dollar, as it ended at 75.63.

According to the health ministry's latest update, India reported 350 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Overall, since the infection first surfaced in India on Jan 30, a total of 4,421 cases have been reported, resulting in 114 deaths.

