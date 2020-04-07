Delhi to go for large-scale coronavirus testing soon

Image Source : AP A Delhi police banner requesting people to stay at home is hang at a barricade on a deserted road during the nation-wide 21-day lockdown amid concern over the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the government will resort to large-scale coronavirus testing in areas that have become COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital. The administration will test as many as people in Delhi especially in those areas where COVID-19 cases have already taken place. The government is planning to test over a lakh people for possible coronavirus infection as COVID-19 cases in the national capital continue to rise. Coronavirus cases in Delhi have surged in the past few days especially after the Tablighi Jamaat incident. The city currently has over 523 COVID-19 cases, out of which over 300 are those who belong to Tablighi Jamaat.

Delhi will also have an increased number of quarantine centres to treat and isolate people if they are found to be coronavirus positive or suspected COVID-19 exposure. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to announce a major plan to deal with coronavirus at around 1 pm on Tuesday (today), looking the continues surge in COVID-19 patients in the national capital. Meanwhile, the government is also taking care of those people who depend on daily wages for their livelihood and have been severely affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

India coronavirus positive cases have surged to 4,421 including 114 many deaths while 326 have recovered. COVID-19 cases in the country are rising even when the nation is under a 21-day lockdown period as people have been asked to remain indoors in order to contain the virus from further spreading. The country witnessed a sharp increase in the coronavirus cases following Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi where close to 2,000 people belonging to the Jamaat were found gathered in Nizamuddin West. The cases surged when these people travelled to different states as many of them were found to be COVID-19 positive.

