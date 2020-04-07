Image Source : PTI 12 staffers of Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital test coronavirus positive

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: As many as 12 staffers of Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital have tested positive for novel coronavirus, following which the hospital has been declared containment zone. The development was confirmed after a nurse had reportedly tested positive at the hospital. The nurse had developed symptoms while she was treating a patient who had contracted COVID-19. Later, a ward boy in Jaslok hospital staying at BDD Chawla in Worli had also tested positive, confirmed Ashish Chemburkar, a local corporator.

Experts believe that the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) should be made compulsory by hospitals for every health worker to wear it while treating patients.

Earlier on Monday, another hospital in Mumbai - ​Wockhardt Hospital was declared a containment zone after 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The decision was taken by the BMC, following which a civil official said nobody would be allowed to enter or leave the Mumbai Central hospital till everyone in it tests negative twice consecutively.

Commenting on the development, Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said a team has been set up under the executive health officer to probe how the infection spread among so many in a hospital setting.

As many as 270 swabs of the hospital staff and some patients were sent for tests. Nurses who tested positive were later shifted from quarters in Vile Parle to the hospital.

As of now, both the Mumbai hospitals have been declared containment zone, where entry and exits have been restricted.

Meanwhile, primary analysis of the 45 COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra till Sunday evening showed that the minimum age of 60 per cent of the deceased was 61 years, and 78 per cent had ailments like diabetes, hypertension among others, state health department officials said.

The analytical report was based on the age, gender and health conditions of the 45 people who died of the infection in the state, they added.

Also Read | Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital sealed after 26 nurses, 3 doctors test COVID-19 positive

Also Read | British-era Amrutanjan bridge on Mumbai-Pune expressway demolished​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News