COVID-19 deaths approach 75,000 mark despite declining rate in Europe; US tops 10,000 casualties

Despite the declining death rate in Europe, COVID-19 cases across the globe are reaching the 1.35 million mark while the number of deaths inch closer to 75,000. As of 7:00 pm, April 7, there have been 74,654 deaths due to the mysterious new strain of coronavirus. With 16,523 deaths, Italy remains the country with most deaths followed by Spain (13,341) and the USA, which became the third country to see over 10,000 people die due to COVID-19.

Large-scale lockdowns and travel restrictions remain in place as parts of the world prepare for the virus peak in the coming days.

China, which was the worst country to experience the wrath of COVID-19, now has only 1,299 active coronavirus cases and no new case in the last 24 hours.

India saw a spike of 489 cases in the last 24 hours with the total tally up to 4,281 including 111 deaths.

Late Monday night, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has contracted coronavirus and was admitted in the hospital, saw his condition worsen. With persistent symptoms of coronavirus, Johnson was shifted to the ICU. First Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked by Johnson to deputies for him wherever necessary. Read More on Boris Johnson

10 worst impacted countries with COVID-19

Investors grabbed hold of a few glimmers of hope Monday that the coronavirus pandemic could be slowing and sent stocks surging in a worldwide rally, capped by a 7% leap for the U.S. market.

The number of new coronavirus cases is dropping in the European hotspots of Italy and Spain. The center of the U.S. outbreak, New York, also reported its number of daily deaths has been effectively flat for two days. Even though the U.S. is still bracing for a surge of deaths due to COVID-19 and New York’s governor said restrictions should stay in place to slow its spread, the encouraging signs were enough to launch the S&P 500 to its best day in nearly two weeks.

