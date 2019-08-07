Image Source : SBI TWITTER SBI issues fraud alert: Advises account holders on how to keep money safe

India's one of the largest public sector bank has issued a fraud alert for its customer. If you don't follow the advisory you may end up losing your hard-earned money to fraudsters. If you are SBI account holder then you should not ignore this news.

Amid growing online fraud, SBI has recently released a warning for its customers and has asked them to stay careful with their bank account details. SBI issued an alert as there have been constant attempts made by fraudsters to steal account holders' money.

With a short video, SBI has issued a warning explaining how a scammer may fool you and rob your hard-earned money in seconds. It has strictly informed its customers to not share bank details with anyone.

In its latest social media campaign, SBI has asked customers to follow 'Stop, Think, Act' method in regards to sharing their bank account details with anyone.

SBI said, "Never share your bank details with anyone for any reason! Protect yourself from falling prey to fraudsters by keeping your information private and reporting any communication that requests for it."

Do not invest your time and money interacting with fake accounts on social media. Follow, tag and interact with only the verified, official handles of #SBI, to ensure that your comments, complaints and, enquiries get adequately addressed and you are not scammed by fraudsters. pic.twitter.com/OGPE5n2ebi — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 8, 2019

SBI in its advisory says, "3 things to do when someone asks you for your financial information":

Stop - Before you share your card number, CVV, expiry date, OTP, PIN or download unknown apps from unknown links.

Think - about who is asking for it and why.

Act - and report it if you suspect its a fraud."

SBI strictly says, "Share this message with everyone so they don't share their financial information with anyone." If one follows these steps, will definitely safeguard their money to fraudsters.

