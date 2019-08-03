Bank holiday Alert: Banks will remain closed on these days in August; check complete list

Image Source : FILE Bank holidays in August

Bank holidays in August: Banks remain closed on several occasions in August month. There are more public holidays, including, Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, Bakrid, Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Parsi New Year. However, the public holidays may differ from one bank to another or even from one state to another.

Several people who are not unaware of the bank holidays have to face several issues. So, in case anyone who need more cash in the coming days then they need to withdraw it in advance before these bank holidays. So, here we will tell you in advance on which day the bank will be closed in August. As per the calendar, the bank will be closed for eleven days in August, including Saturday and Sunday. As August 04, 11, 18 and 25 are Sundays, banks will remain closed on these days.

Image Source : FILEBank holidays in August

However, people can withdraw cash from bank ATM, during bank holidays. However, there is always a risk of cash crunch at ATMs too.

Three Public Holidays:

In August, banks have three public holidays celebrated across-- Independence Day, Eid-ul-Adha and Janmashtami.

As per the calendar, Eid ul-Adha is on August 12, 2019 (Monday). August 15, Independence day which falls on Thursday. Also, this year Rakshabandhan also falls on August 15. The third holiday is on August 24, 2019, which observe as Janmashtami.

Bank holiday for 2 consecutive days

Banks across the country will be closed on August 12, on the occasion of Bakrid. That is, banks will remain closed for 2 consecutive days. There will be a bank holiday in Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar on August 13 also.

Janmashtami holiday on August 23

In Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Lucknow and Patna, banks will be closed because of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on August 23.

ALSO READ: Want to buy a home? Go for joint home loan, here are the benefits

Bank Holiday in Punjab

In Punjab, August 31, 2019, has been declared as a holiday, on occasion of Parkash Utsav Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. However, it is not a holiday in other states.

Parsi New Year holiday

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur on August 17 on the occasion of Parsi New Year.

5 days working week

Also, all private and public banks are to remain closed on second and fourth Saturday across India. So, banks will be closed for two days, including Sundays in the second and fourth weeks of August, including Sunday. In total, banks will be shut for 11 days. Altogether, there will be only 20 working days for banks this month.

ALSO READ: Online banking fraud alert: Man loses over Rs 2 lakh while ordering food online