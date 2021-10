Fuel prices hit all time high as petrol, diesel rates hiked for 3rd consecutive day

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fuel prices on all time high as Petrol, diesel rates hiked for 3rd consecutive day

Fuel prices on Saturday were all-time high as Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise across the country for the third consecutive day. In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 0.35 to Rs 105.49 per litre and Rs 94.22 per litre respectively.

For the third consecutive day, the rates of petrol and diesel were increased by Rs 0.35 in the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by Rs 0.34 to Rs 111.43 while the cost of diesel increased by Rs 0.37 to Rs 102.15.

Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 106.10 per litre and Rs 97.33 per litre respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 102.70 per litre and Rs 98.59 per litre respectively.

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices over a week ago. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise. Today, the prices were raised for the third consecutive day after a two-day pause.

