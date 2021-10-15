Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fuel prices skyrocket as petrol retails at Rs 106/L in Delhi; Rs 110 in Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Petrol and diesel prices hiked again across the country on Friday, the second straight hike after a pause of two days. The petrol and diesel prices rose by ₹0.35 paise in the national capital.

This is the 14th time that petrol price has been hiked in two weeks while diesel rates have gone up 17 times in three weeks.

In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹105.14 per litre while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to ₹93.87 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices were raised by ₹0.34 to ₹111.09 per litre while diesel by ₹0.37 to ₹101.78 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol costs ₹108.80 per litre and diesel at ₹99.63. Similarly, in Hyderabad, a litre of petrol cost ₹109.37 and diesel cost ₹102.42 for diesel per/ltr.

In West Bengal's Kolkata, petrol and diesel have been priced at ₹105.76 and ₹96.98 respectively and ₹102.40 and ₹98.26 in Chennai respectively.

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices last week. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise.

Notably, prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

ALSO READ: Fuel prices hike after two-days pause, petrol nears ₹111-mark in Mumbai | Check revised rate

Latest Business News