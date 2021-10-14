Fuel prices hike after two-days pause, petrol nears ₹111-mark in Mumbai | Check revised rate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Petrol, diesel rate hike after two-days pause | Check revised rate

Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 0.31 to 0.37 paisa on Thursday after a pause of two straight days. In the national capital, petrol and diesel rates jumped 35 paise to cost ₹ 104.79 and ₹ 93.52 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

While in Mumbai, petrol rates were hiked by Rs 0.34 to Rs 110.75 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.37 to Rs 101.4 per litre.

Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 113.37 and Rs 102.66 respectively in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Rs 105.43 and Rs 96.63 respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata and Rs 102.10 and Rs 97.93 in Chennai respectively.

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices last week. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise.

Prior to this, the rate were last revised on Monday. Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

On September 28 for gasoline and September 24 for diesel, a three-week respite in rates was broken by a spike in worldwide oil prices.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 104.79 93.52 Mumbai 110.75 101.40 Chennai 102.10 97.93 Kolkata 105.44 96.63 Source: Indian Oil

