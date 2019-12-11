Image Source : PTI PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: Unlinked PAN will be 'invalid' after from January. Here's what you must do

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: PAN cards which are not linked to the Aadhaar card will become "inoperative" after December 31st, which is set as the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar. Under Section 139AA (2), PAN number shall be deemed to be ‘invalid’ in case the person fails to link it to the Aadhaar number.

Linking PAN number to the Aadhaar card has been made mandatory for filing of Income Tax Returns. The IT returns, however, will not be processed unless your PAN and Aadhaar card are linked.

The deadline for linking Aadhaar number and PAN is December 31, 2019, was notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in September 2019. However, the deadline was previously extended from August 31, 2017, to December 31, 2017, and subsequently to March 31, 2018, followed by June 30, 2018. If you have yet not linked your Aadhaar with PAN card, you can do it in two easy ways or else it will become "inoperative" after December 2019.

Note: If you have yet not linked your Aadhaar with PAN card, you can do it in two ways before December 31, 2019.

1. Online linking of Aadhaar with PAN card

You can link the two by visiting the income tax e-filing portal. There are two ways – either without logging in to your account or by registering/logging in to your account.

A. Linking Aadhaar with PAN without logging to your account

i) Visit the portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

ii) Click on the link at the left side, which says ‘Link Aadhaar’

iii) Enter the required details, i.e. your PAN card number, Aadhaar number, your full name

iv) Verify your details and click on submit

v) The linking of your Aadhaar with PAN card will be confirmed from the UIDAI

B. Linking Aadhaar with PAN by logging in to your account

i) Visit the portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and register/login to your account

ii) A pop-up window, prompting you to link your Aadhaar with PAN, will appear on the screen. You can go to the blue tab on the top bar named ‘Profile Settings’ and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’, in case you do not see the pop-up window

iii) Details that you already must have entered at the time of registering on to the portal will appear on the e-filing portal. You need to verify those details with that on your Aadhaar card

iv) Enter your Aadhaar card number, captcha code and click on ‘Link now’

v) You will receive a pop-up message, saying your Aadhaar has successfully been linked to your PAN card

2. Linking your Aadhaar and PAN via SMS

Taxpayers can easily link their Aadhaar with PAN through an SMS, as notified by the Income Tax Department. You may follow the below steps for the same

i) Send an SMS from your registered mobile number to 567678 or 56161 (any one of the given two numbers)

ii) The SMS should be in the format - UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar>10-digit PAN

iii) You will receive a confirmation message once the procedure is successfully completed.

