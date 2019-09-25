Image Source : At Bloomberg Global Business Forum PM Modi reveals how India will become a $5 trillion economy

Democracy, judiciary and infrastructure will lead us to our goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

In a candid interview to Michael R Bloomberg at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, Prime Minister Modi said, "We need to change our policies as per the global benchmark."

We are in an interdependent era. We have to change and implement according to the global benchmark. My first job is to link our laws, rules and governance to a global benchmark. So that even the world finds it easy (to invest) and there is trust. We are taking initiatives accordingly," PM Modi said.

"We want to create a situation where an investor should get its return," PM Modi said while stressing the need to bring the economic environment.

"Language is no barrier in India. Its judicial system also follows things in English and that means you interpret it same in India or anywhere across the world. Language is no barrier," PM Modi said.

"Democracy and the judicial system makes India stand out in the world," PM Modi said.

MASSIVE INFRASTRUCTURE PUSH

"Roads, electrification and strengthening railway network is a testimony to our commitment," Pm Modi said. "India also has the potential to become the world's food basket. Its agriculture is finding innovative ways," Modi said.

Modi also mentioned the Aayushman Bharat Yojana, calling it a huge exercise that will ensure India's march. "We have inched towards being a $3 trillion economy. $5 trillion economy target is not far," he said.

"The investment government is making towards infrastructure development is massive. Almost Rs 100 lakh crore will be spent on advanced infrastructure in the coming years," PM Modi said.

